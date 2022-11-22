Audit shows inaccuracies, ‘material weaknesses’ in Oberlin’s financial records

(Town of Oberlin)
By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - An independent auditor combed through the town of Oberlin’s financial records and found a multitude of “material weaknesses” and “significant deficiencies.”

The 16-page list includes issues like an inadequate segregation of administrative and financial duties, delinquent tax payments, and inaccurate accounting records.

We reached out to Mayor Wayne Smith for comment after the audit was released today. He says the town is working to fix the issues and declined to do an interview.

You can find the full report below, or by clicking HERE.

