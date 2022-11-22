I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.

Officials said the 18-wheeler is submerged in water. They added the driver has been taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.

An 18-wheeler went off I-10 at the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line and ended up submerged in a bayou on Nov. 22, 2022.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

