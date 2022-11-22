LCU Wildcats turnover ball 21 times in loss against Loyola

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats won two games on the road and were looking to grab a win at home against Loyola on Monday, Nov. 21.

In the first quarter, the Wildcat’s offense was rolling, outscoring the Wolf Pack 17-12. In the second quarter, things started to go downhill, and they were outscored 17-7.

LCU shot 18 percent in the quarter while allowing Loyola to shoot 40 percent from behind the arc.

The Wildcats did not get any momentum in the game as they shot 31 percent of the game and 29 from three.

The leading scorer for the Wildcats was Paola Abad Prieto, who finished with 13 points. Clarie Borot finished with 12.

The Wildcats will be back on the road on Friday, Nov. 25, to play Philander Smith College.

