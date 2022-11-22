LDWF Get Out and Fish! Event Held at Forts Randolph and Buhlow State Historic Site

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana State Parks, and Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site collaborated to host a successful Get Out & Fish! event this past Saturday at Forts Randolph & Buhlow SHS in Pineville. Despite the chilly weather throughout the day, 80 anglers showed up to enjoy a day of fishing. Prior to the event, LDWF stocked the pond with 1,000 pounds of adult-size Channel Catfish, providing an excellent opportunity for anglers of all ages to catch and take home nice catfish.

Catfish Winners

Little Angler (ages 8 and under):

Little Angler Winner: Brooklyn Marler (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Brooklyn Marler

Junior Angler (ages 9-15):

Junior Angler Winners: Ayden Stewart, Rayshawn Martin, Antonio Latchie (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Rayshawn Martin

Ayden Stewart

Antonio Latchie

Adult Angler (ages 16 and older):

Adult Angler Winners: Brad Stewart, Melissa Shreeman, Terry Shreeman (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Terry Shreeman

Melissa Shreeman

Brad Stewart

The event was made possible through generous donations from sponsors and partners, including Louisiana State Parks, Whisker Seeker, CJ’s Bait Company, Magic Bait, Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, Pure Fishing Tackle, City of Pineville, City of Pineville Community Police Department, Raising Canes, Community Coffee, Red River Bank, LSUA, Louisiana History Museum, Ol’ Mel’s Farm, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Security Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Paul & Melba St. Romain, Poole Bros. Nursery, and JB Photography.

Lunch was provided by the City of Pineville Police Department and the awards ceremony would not have been complete without a performance by the Pineville Elementary School Drum Corps.

The next Get Out & Fish! kickoff event will be held in the spring of 2023.

The Get Out & Fish! Program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing and to promote outdoor activities for future generations. In order to accomplish this mission, public water bodies that meet the required specifications are chosen by LDWF biologists to join the Get Out & Fish! community fishing program. These community fishing sites are stocked in the spring and fall with adult-size Channel Catfish and in the winter with Rainbow Trout (weather permitting).

LDWF’s Get Out & Fish! Program is supported by the Federal Aid Sport Fish Restoration Program and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. For more information on the Get Out & Fish! Program, contact GOF@wlf.la.gov or visit www.wlf.la.gov/GOF. You can also follow us or tag us on Facebook and Instagram @LDWFGetOutandFish.

