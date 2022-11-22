NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man incarcerated in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River.

NPSO said that beginning in September, they began investigating several cases of fishing equipment and gas being stolen from boats and boathouses in the Cane River area, specifically, Plantation Point, Natchez and Bermuda. Detectives estimated the value of the stolen property to be about $20,000.

A few months later, Hunter Ross, 25, of Natchez, was arrested on November 15 for aggravated assault of a dating partner with child endangerment law, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of CDS schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics.

While taking an inventory of Ross’ vehicle, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a Mossberg 12-gauge pump action shotgun. They also found fishing equipment, a Garmin and two Lowrance fishfinders that were reported stolen in the Cane River thefts.

During a search of his apartment and exterior curtilage, detectives discovered and seized over 55 rods and reels, several tackle boxes containing fishing lures, fishing nets and other fishing equipment all believed to be stolen. Detectives also found a pump installed in Ross’ boat believed to be used for the purposes of siphoning gas from other boats parked along the river.

On November 18, NPSO Detectives went to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and arrested Ross for four counts of theft over $5000 but less than $25,000 and one count of possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine. Ross remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center.

There may be additional charges.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.