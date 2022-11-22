US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Financial and technology companies gained ground. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Treasury yields slipped.

Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

