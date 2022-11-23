4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria.

APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two of which were stolen, along with several rounds of ammunition and over 100 grams of marijuana.

The four teens were arrested and charged with several counts of burglary, possession of stolen items, possession of CDS-I and possession of a stolen weapon. More charges may be added. One of the teens was 16 years old, and the other three were 17.

If you have any further information on this case, you are asked to contact APD at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ (Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.)

