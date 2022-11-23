8-year-old boy killed in New Orleans shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile male was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to New Orleans police.

The NOPD says the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Second Street in the Hoffman Triangle area of New Orleans.

New Orleans EMS says the 8-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a press conference just before 1 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said it is unknown if the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted, or intentional. He said there are several people from inside the house that are detained for questioning.

Details are limited at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting a suspect on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie, La. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
NPSO recovered multiple fishing items stolen from the Cane River area.
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
Sneaker House
Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

Latest News

Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town Hall Museum
Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town Hall Museum
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Sneaker House
Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on 11/23/22 in the area of 12th and Magnolia...
APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets