APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned that a victim has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 12th and Magnolia Streets.

Details are limited at this time. APD is investigating and we are waiting on more information. We will provide more details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.