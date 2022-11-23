APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned that a victim has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 12th and Magnolia Streets.

Details are limited at this time. APD is investigating and we are waiting on more information. We will provide more details as they become available.

