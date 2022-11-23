Avoyelles Mustangs have another tough task this Friday in the quarterfinal round

High School Football
Decaryn Sampson carrying the football against Marksville
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AVOYELLES, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs defense will have to shut down LSU commit Khai Prean on Friday.

Avoyelles hosts St. James in the quarterfinals this week and both teams’ offenses average over 40 points a game this year.

The Mustangs have more than one guy who can carry the load for them. Decaryn Sampson, Carlos Bazart Jr. and Josh Willams all have over 1,500 yards rushing on the season.

Head Coach Andy Boone said that his running backs and guys upfront will be the difference makers in the ball game.

“We are going to win because of our running backs and linemen,” said Boone. “We are going to punch them in the mouth and hopefully leave bodies on the field. That’s the attitude we need to have Friday night to walk away victorious.”

The Mustangs will host St. James on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

