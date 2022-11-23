BRPD: Father shot, killed by son over nose blowing

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

According to authorities, Adam Carter, 21, shot and killed his father Ronnie Carter, 64, for blowing his nose.

Adam Carter told authorities he becomes very enraged when someone blows their nose which started an argument between him and his father. While arguing, Carter went to his room and retrieved a pistol.

He says his father then provoked him to shoot, officials say.

“Shoot me right here,” Carter said.

Police say Carter was killed by his son on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr., near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Authorities say Carter expressed remorse for shooting his father. He called 911 after shooting him and rendered aid until Emergency responders arrived.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

