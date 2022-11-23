French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is considering adding a stop in New Orleans to his trip to the White House next week.

According to French publication Le Point, Macron could become the third French president to visit New Orleans. A member of Macron’s entourage told Le Point it is an opportunity for the president to celebrate “the French spirit” of New Orleans.

The French presidential couple is expected to be welcome at the White House in Washington D.C. by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Macron is expected to depart for the states on Nov. 30 and return to France on Dec. 2.

A state dinner with the Macrons and Bidens is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1.

A stop in New Orleans could add a “cultural” dimension to the trip.

The last time a French president visited New Orleans was in 1966 when Valéry Giscard d’Estaing traveled to “glorify the links between Louisiana and France.”

“It is from your home that the Renaissance started. It was you who recalled that, in the extraordinary American melting pot, the melting pot, as you say, there was a French contribution,” d’Estaing declared.

Six years before that, General Charles de Gaulle and his wife were cheered by New Orleanians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting a suspect on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie, La. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
NPSO recovered multiple fishing items stolen from the Cane River area.
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months

Latest News

Earl Stoudemire TV
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Police arresting a suspect on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie, La. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
Wiley jumps through porch ceiling
Wiley jumps through porch ceiling
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the keynote speaker at Rotary, touting the state’s efforts to grow...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser highlights efforts to boost state’s tourism industry