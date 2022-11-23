Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia state Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.

The order said seven of the nine justices had agreed to the decision. It said one was disqualified and another did not participate.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks, though some said they were proceeding cautiously over concerns the ban could be quickly reinstated.

The state attorney general’s office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. It also asked the high court for an order putting the decision on hold while the appeal was pending.

Georgia’s ban took effect in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many people knew they were pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting a suspect on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie, La. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
NPSO recovered multiple fishing items stolen from the Cane River area.
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal
Decaryn Sampson carrying the football against Marksville
Avoyelles Mustangs have another tough task this Friday in the quarterfinal round

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes
FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news...
LAPD officer unjustified in shooting at store that killed teen
Women encouraged to start their own small businesses after pandemic job losses
Women encouraged to start their own small businesses after pandemic job losses
A swarm of ATV and motorized dirt bike riders surrounded a man in Harlem and beat him so badly...
Man dies 2 weeks after being beaten by ATV, dirt bike riders