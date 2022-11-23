Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

United Furniture is laying off its employees.
United Furniture is laying off its employees.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce.

United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.

Approximately 2,700 workers lost their jobs. Most of the workers live in northeast Mississippi, but the company also laid off employees at its North Carolina and California plants.

The memo said the layoffs were made at the instruction of the company’s board of directors and were due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”

Most Read

Police arresting a suspect on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie, La. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
NPSO recovered multiple fishing items stolen from the Cane River area.
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
Sneaker House
Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

Latest News

Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Mississippi...
Arkansas rockets past No. 20 Ole Miss behind Sanders’ 3 TDs
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
jana elementary
3rd investigation finds no contamination at Missouri school