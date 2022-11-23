Multiple juveniles arrested for burglaries in Natchitoches; parents charged for improper supervision

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) announced it has arrested multiple teens for different burglaries in the parish.

On Nov. 23, NPD announced on Facebook that it has made multiple arrests of juveniles for burglaries that happened in Natchitoches Parish.

Two 14-year-olds were arrested on Nov. 21, for allegedly being involved in the theft of a city vehicle. The theft happened on Nov. 9 in the Downtown Historic District.

Each teen was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle. The parents and guardian were charged with improper supervision of a minor.

On Nov. 22, detectives with NPD arrested a juvenile allegedly involved in five burglaries of several businesses near I-49.

Detectives learned that items stolen from the businesses were inside an apartment on the 500 block of North Street. A 17-year-old was arrested without incident.

The mother of the juvenile was also charged with improper supervision of a minor.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

