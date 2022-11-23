Oak Hill Rams pushed past ASH to advance to parish championship game

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Oak Hill Rams beat the ASH Trojans to advance to the Rapides Parish Championship.

The Rams jumped out to an 11-point lead to end the first and never looked back. They shot well from behind the arc, hitting six threes in the game.

Alexis Dyer finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Rams.

They will have to play the Northwood-Lena Gators in the championship game on Wednesday. Tipoff is at noon.

