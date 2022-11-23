Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating after two men were reportedly arguing outside of Sneaker House on North Mall Drive in Alexandria and allegedly began shooting at each other. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:20 p.m.

APD said that it appears that no one was hit or injured in this incident. They are working to gather more evidence from video footage and witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call APD detectives at 318-441-6460 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

