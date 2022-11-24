Many seeking 7th straight semifinals appearance with win Friday night

MANY, La. (KALB) - When you think about playoff football in the state of Louisiana, it’s hard to leave out the Many Tigers.

Under Head Coach Jess Curtis, the Tigers have appeared in the last six Class 2A semifinals advancing to the last three state championship games.

This year, the Tigers are led by their defense, which has shut out their last four opponents and has not given up a point since Oct. 14. Four-star linebacker and USC commit Tackett Curtis leads the charge not only on defense but in all three phases of the game.

In his senior season, Curtis has recorded over 100 tackles, over 1,000 rushing yards and has returned several punts back for touchdowns.

“I love being on offense and being able to score,” said Curtis. “It’s just like being able to make a big hit on defense. It’s so exciting to be able to do that and help my team win. Whenever I can get on offense to score, that helps us out.”

Many will once again face Rosepine in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Tigers won this matchup in 2021 with a score of 50-12.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.