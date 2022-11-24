Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest

An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect during the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest.

According to police, they received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old man from Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief Ronney Howard contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident, which is standard protocol.

