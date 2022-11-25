Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100

Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A local WWII and U.S. Marine Corps veteran passed away at the age of 100 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Waldon M. Brashear of Iowa was 16 years old when he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division on June 19, 1941. During his service, he served in the Pacific area, Samoa, Guadalcanal, New Zealand, Tarawa, and the Hawaiian Islands.

After his time in the Marine Corps, he would work in the oilfield and later retired as a truck driver.

Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with a rosary scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. after which he will be buried at LeFranc Cemetery.

