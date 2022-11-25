KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Quarterfinals Matchups around Cenla

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four games are in action around the state impacting our local five local teams that are looking to advance to the quarterfinals.

Mary Margaret Ellison and Dylan Domangue have tied again for the second straight week with a 43-16 overall record. After only predicting two games correctly last week, Elijah Nixon is six games back at 37-22.

In Week 13, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

St. James vs Avoyelles:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-48
  • Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 58-32
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 60-40

Many vs Rosepine:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Many 56-16
  • Elijah’s Pick: Many 28-7
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Many 42-10

Iowa vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 35-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 28-21

St. Mary’s vs St. Martin’s:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Martin’s 28-24
  • Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-40
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 38-35

