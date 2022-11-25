Nothing can stop this Tiger from fighting on: Many’s Tackett Curtis has 7 TDs, 80 tackles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Tackett Curtis, the Swiss army knife for the Many Tigers, as he is their quarterback, linebacker and even punt returner.

The University of Southern California commit is known for how much of a threat he can be on defense, but this season alone he has taken his offensive production up a notch.

“I love playing offense and being able to score is just like being able to make a big hit on defense,” said Curtis. “It is so exciting to be able to do that and help the team to win.”

At Many, it is all about the family bond, as Coach Jess Curtis is Tackett’s uncle and stepping onto the field with him is something he will always cherish.

“It has always been a dream of mine to come to Many and play for him, and when I figured out, we were actually going to move here, I was so excited and pumped to able to have him as my coach,” said Curtis. “I have always tried to make him proud.”

“He is my kin, he is my blood, he is my nephew, he is like a son to me,” said Coach Curtis. “To see him make plays like that, he loves football, it has been his dream to win state here and play in big games.”

As a kid, Tackett had his heart set on playing college football, and once he took the field as a Many Tiger and made plays, the offers started rolling in, his first being University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“It definitely felt unreal, it has always been my dream as a kid to go play college football,” said Curtis. “When I got my first offer, I was kind of blown away, I was like I can actually do this.”

Now, many people sit in the stands to watch Tackett Curtis make that huge hit or break six tackles to find the endzone, and he says the game has started to mean more.

“It is more fun for me that I am playing for something bigger than just a game and having that pressure on me,” said Curtis. “I feel like it helps me and makes me motivated and helps me raise my game.”

As Many’s prominent playmaker on both sides of the ball, Tackett has become the guy that sets the example for the younger players.

“If you mess up on something he won’t holler at you, he will tell you what you did wrong,” said Many Tigers’ safety Tylen Singleton. “If you are in the wrong spot before a play happens, he will move you correctly for you to make the play.”

“He is a warrior,” said Jess Curtis. “He is not a big talker. He keeps a lot of things inside and just plays ball. He lets that do his talking, but in the big games you can see him, and when a quiet person talks it is loud sometimes. "

When you see #4 across the line of scrimmage you may think twice about going his way, but there is always something more to a player once the clock hits 0.

“If they saw him off the football field, they would think he is a sweet kid, and he is a good kid,” said Jess Curis. “Then when you see him between the white lines, you see an animal, you see a beast and that is really what he is. It is kind of fun to watch the two different Tackett’s.”

The way the four-star linebacker has fulfilled his dream of being a Many Tiger and displaying his talents all over the field has helped him become one of the top players.

