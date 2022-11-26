Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position.

In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.

The Mustangs finished 2022 9-4. Boone did say he plans to coach again.

