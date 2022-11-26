Holiday Light Safari opens at Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that the Thanksgiving holiday has passed, it’s time to kick off the Christmas season with the help of a few very merry creatures at the Alexandria Zoo!

The Holiday Light Safari kicked off on Friday, Nov. 25. There, you can take a walk on the wild side with pathways in every exhibit decked out in the colors of the season that only get better and brighter as the sun sets.

Stop by the Louisiana exhibit for a visit with Moese the Alligator, one of the figureheads of the zoo. Moese has called Alexandria home for almost 50 years. Just a few yards away, you can visit Chipp and Obie, two six-year-old American black bears.

Santa is also in town, and this time he decided to embrace the Cajun culture!

“This year we have the re-designed Santa House,” said Dr. Max Lakes, Director of the Alexandria Zoo. “For a long time, it was the normal Santa House, I guess you would say, the traditional one that you would look at. A lot of amazing volunteers got together and they’re like, well, ‘This is Central Louisiana. Let’s do something different.’ So, they’re doing a Cajun-themed Christmas house this year for Santa. So you’ll come up, you’ll walk up on the deck and just have an amazing time.”

Stop by Santa’s Bayou Bait Stand for photos, Christmas wishes and a sweet treat from Atwood’s Bakery.

Plus, take a ride around the park on the zoo’s brand-new electric train, now with additional seating, where you will get to view exclusive lighting displays.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Holiday Light Safari, and the park closes at 9 p.m. The last entrance is at 8 p.m. The safari will run on select weekends in November and December, weather permitting. If it rains hard, they might have to cancel a night. So, keep your eyes on the forecast and the zoo’s Facebook page for updates.

