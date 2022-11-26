Many scores 14 unanswered in 4th Quarter to advance to 7th straight semifinals

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers are heading back to the semifinals for the 7th straight season after winning a hard-fought low-scoring game at Rosepine 14-7.

The Eagles controlled the clock most of the first half holding on to just a 7-0 lead at the break. The Eagles got on the board after Jake Smith connected with Aden Cline in the first quarter.

The #1 seed Many Tigers were on upset alert trailing 7-0 going into the 4th Quarter, but the ground game came to life. After a long run by Jeremiah James, the Tigers finally found the endzone on a Jamarlyn Garner eight-yard rushing TD. That score tied the game 7-7 with under seven minutes to play.

After a stop on defense, Many’s Tackett Curtis punched it in from one yard out to take a 14-7 lead with under two minutes to go.

Many’s defense would come up big with their season on the line and escape Rosepine with a 14-7 win to advance to the semifinals.

Many will take on the #4 seed St. James with the winner going to the Division III Non-Select State Championship.

For full highlights from the quarterfinals, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.