No. 5 LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) struggled in their regular season finale as they fell to Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6 SEC) 38-23 on Saturday, November 26. With the loss to the Aggies LSU’s chances to potentially make the College Football Playoffs are now gone.

Texas A&M snapped a five-game SEC losing streak with their win over LSU.

Defensively, the Tigers struggled to stop the Aggies offense as they gained 416 yards of total offense with 231 yards coming on the ground. Devon Achane led the way for the Aggies with 202 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns. Achane rushed for over 100 yards in the first half.

With the game tied at 17 in the third quarter, Jayden Daniels turned the ball over on a key fumble on their second drive of the third quarter, which was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Demani Richardson to give the Aggies a 24-17 lead.

Texas A&M struck first after forcing an LSU punt. Connor Weigman led a 15-play 90-yard drive capped off with an Achane touchdown to make it 7-0.

LSU would answer with a touchdown drive of their own as John Emery scored his first touchdown of the night to tie the game at 7-7.

The Tigers and Aggies would trade field goals on their next drives to keep the game tied at 10-10. Texas A&M would add a touchdown before the half to take a 17-10 lead.

LSU would force the first three-and-out of the game to start the third quarter and the Tigers would score a touchdown on their first possession as Emery found the end zone for the second time to tie the game at 17-17.

After the fumble returned for a touchdown by the Aggies to take a 24-17 lead they would force LSU to punt and would add on to their lead with a touchdown as Weigman found Moose Muhammad to extend their lead to 31-17.

On the next drive for the Tigers they would be forced to punt and the Aggies would add on to their lead as Achane found the end zone for the second time to make it 38-17.

LSU would answer quickly on a six-play 75-yard drive that resulted in Emery’s third touchdown of the game to make it 31-23. With time running out the Tigers would have a chance to score again, but on fourth down Jayden Daniel’s potential touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins would be ruled incomplete.

The Tigers will face No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, December 3 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

