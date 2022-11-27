One suspect, two people of interest wanted in connection to traffic circle incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for one suspect and two people of interest in an incident on Saturday evening that led to a search in the Alexandria traffic circle.

APD said a male suspect was at the Alexandria Mall with two females when an APD officer working security at the mall attempted to arrest the male for shoplifting.

APD: Person of interest. (Credit: KALB)

The suspect then ran away and into the nearby traffic circle - with the officer in pursuit. Police said the officer heard the suspect fire two shots before he stopped chasing the suspect and waited for backup.

APD and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the traffic circle and tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Around 9 p.m. officers called off the search and reopened the traffic circle.

APD is asking for the public’s help locating the male suspect, as well as the two female people of interest. Anyone with information about their locations is asked to contact APD at Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

