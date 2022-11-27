One suspect, two people of interest wanted in connection to traffic circle incident

APD: Male suspect
APD: Male suspect(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for one suspect and two people of interest in an incident on Saturday evening that led to a search in the Alexandria traffic circle.

APD said a male suspect was at the Alexandria Mall with two females when an APD officer working security at the mall attempted to arrest the male for shoplifting.

APD: Person of interest.
APD: Person of interest.(Credit: KALB)
APD: Person of interest.
APD: Person of interest.(Credit: KALB)

The suspect then ran away and into the nearby traffic circle - with the officer in pursuit. Police said the officer heard the suspect fire two shots before he stopped chasing the suspect and waited for backup.

APD and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the traffic circle and tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Around 9 p.m. officers called off the search and reopened the traffic circle.

APD is asking for the public’s help locating the male suspect, as well as the two female people of interest. Anyone with information about their locations is asked to contact APD at Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Avoyelles' Coach Andy Boone has stepped down from his position.
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
Many scores 14 unanswered in 4th Quarter to advance to 7th straight semifinals
2022 High School Football: Quarterfinals
Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast