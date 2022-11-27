South Alexandria traffic circle closed while APD search for suspect

(MGN)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The south Alexandria traffic circle is currently closed while APD officers search for a suspect.

APD said an officer was making an arrest at the mall, when the suspect ran away and into the woods in the traffic circle.

Police said the suspect also fired a gun twice while running away, but nobody was injured.

Traffic is being diverted and the public is asked to avoid the traffic circle at this time.

