1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches

Berry Ave homicide
Berry Ave homicide(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches.

NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call. Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse, 19, of Natchitoches, was found at the scene and pronounced dead. A 20-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was send to a local hospital for treatment.

Natchitoches Police requested NPSO to investigate the shooting because the victim is related to NPD employees.

Detectives said multiple empty bullet casings were collected at the crime scene, however, no motive for the shooting has been established at this time.

“As we continue to investigate recent gun violence and this senseless murder, we ask the community to pull together, provide us with information and help us from a public safety standpoint to solve this case and other unsolved cases in Natchitoches Parish,” said NPSO Major Reginald Turner.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to contact NPSO.

