Barricaded suspect in Bunkie arrested following attempting theft of catalytic converter

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bunkie Police Department worked together to arrest a suspect wanted for attempting to steal a catalytic converter who barricaded himself in a house last week.

According to APSO, Shedrick Lance Wiley, II, 42, and another suspect, were allegedly trying to steal parts from a vehicle in Bunkie on November 22, around 2:35 p.m. The owner of the vehicle followed the two suspects as they fled in another vehicle. One suspect was dropped off in the city, while Wiley barricaded himself inside his residence on South Louisiana Street.

Authorities confirmed that Wiley and the other suspect were trying to steal a catalytic converter. An arrest warrant was issued for Wiley, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

An APSO negotiator attempted to talk with Wiley for hours to get him to come out of his house, but he refused. APSO deputies and Bunkie Police officers entered his home and found him hiding in the attic.

Wiley tried to escape by leaping from the attic through an outdoor access panel, but was arrested right after. Although he had no apparent injuries, he was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was released from the hospital that evening and booked into APSO DC-1 Jail Facility for criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, attempted theft, two counts of resisting an arrest or officer, resisting an officer by flight and disturbing the peace.

The search warrant of his residence revealed tools and clothes described by the victim and the items were seized as evidence.

