Barricaded suspect in Bunkie arrested following attempting theft of catalytic converter

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bunkie Police Department worked together to arrest a suspect wanted for attempting to steal a catalytic converter who barricaded himself in a house last week.

According to APSO, Shedrick Lance Wiley, II, 42, and another suspect, were allegedly trying to steal parts from a vehicle in Bunkie on November 22, around 2:35 p.m. The owner of the vehicle followed the two suspects as they fled in another vehicle. One suspect was dropped off in the city, while Wiley barricaded himself inside his residence on South Louisiana Street.

Authorities confirmed that Wiley and the other suspect were trying to steal a catalytic converter. An arrest warrant was issued for Wiley, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

An APSO negotiator attempted to talk with Wiley for hours to get him to come out of his house, but he refused. APSO deputies and Bunkie Police officers entered his home and found him hiding in the attic.

Wiley tried to escape by leaping from the attic through an outdoor access panel, but was arrested right after. Although he had no apparent injuries, he was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was released from the hospital that evening and booked into APSO DC-1 Jail Facility for criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, attempted theft, two counts of resisting an arrest or officer, resisting an officer by flight and disturbing the peace.

The search warrant of his residence revealed tools and clothes described by the victim and the items were seized as evidence.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Male suspect.
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Avoyelles' Coach Andy Boone has stepped down from his position.
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin
Moese the Gator at the Alexandria Zoo.
Holiday Light Safari opens at Alexandria Zoo

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from J.B. Nachman Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-11/28/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from J.B. Nachman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-11/28/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Traffic Circle Arrest
Traffic Circle Arrest