Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game.

The Tigers struggled in a 38-23 loss to the Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

RELATED STORIES
No. 5 LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M
LSU falls several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

The team will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time