Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste to play for French President Macron in White House

We had the chance to sit down with one of Spoleto Festival USA’s headlining artists, Jon...
We had the chance to sit down with one of Spoleto Festival USA’s headlining artists, Jon Batiste. (Source: Jackson Helms/Live 5 News)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When French President Emmanuel Macron visits the U.S. later this week, Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste will perform at the White House during a state dinner where the foreign dignitary will be there as a guest of honor.

The St. Augustine High alumnus and Grammy winner was invited by President Joe Biden and the First Lady to perform.

Batiste will be the first New Orleans-area musician to perform for an official White House State Dinner since George W. Bush hosted the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 2005 while hosting the Prime Minister of India.

Batiste’s performance will set the tone for Macron’s U.S. tour, which will include stops in Louisiana and in the City of New Orleans after departing from Washington D.C. Macron will visit the French Quarter and meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss climate issues.

Macron is also expected to announce a fund to support French language education in American schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

Latest News

Candy Canes
Louisiana ranks candy canes as the best Christmas candy
Berry Ave homicide
1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches
Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle