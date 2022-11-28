Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste to play for French President Macron in White House

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When French President Emmanuel Macron visits the U.S. later this week, Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste will perform at the White House during a state dinner where the foreign dignitary will be there as a guest of honor.

The St. Augustine High alumnus and Grammy winner was invited by President Joe Biden and the First Lady to perform.

Batiste will be the first New Orleans-area musician to perform for an official White House State Dinner since George W. Bush hosted the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 2005 while hosting the Prime Minister of India.

Batiste’s performance will set the tone for Macron’s U.S. tour, which will include stops in Louisiana and in the City of New Orleans after departing from Washington D.C. Macron will visit the French Quarter and meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss climate issues.

Macron is also expected to announce a fund to support French language education in American schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.