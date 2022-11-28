Louisiana ranks candy canes as the best Christmas candy

Candy Canes
Candy Canes(KALB via Canva)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KALB) - According to research from CandyStore.com, Louisiana has ranked candy canes as the best Christmas candy.

This INTERACTIVE MAP shows a breakdown of what each state claims is the best.

But what about the WORST Christmas candy? It looks like Christmas Nougat Candy is considered America’s least favorite.

Worst Christmas Candy
Worst Christmas Candy(CandyStore.com)

What do you think? Do you agree with these lists? What’s your favorite and least favorite Christmas candies?

