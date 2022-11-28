Semifinal Preview: Lamar Gafford joins Sportsnite to preview Many

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers are the only Cenla team left as the Division III Non-Select semifinals are on Dec. 2.

The #1 Many Tigers will host #4 St. James. This will be a must watch matchup as Many’s Tackett Curtis will face St. James’ and LSU commit Khai Prean and Kaden Williams.

Lamar Gafford breaks down what the Tigers need to do on both sides of the ball to come out on top and get the Superdome.

