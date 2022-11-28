‘Tis the season for high school hoops: Lamar Gafford joins Sportsnite with teams to watch
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school basketball season is in full swing! The Rapides Parish girls basketball tournament was hosted at Northwood-Lena.
The Gators, who won the 1A State Championship last season, were named the champions of the tournament for the second year in a row, after a hard fought battle with Oak Hill.
Lamar Gafford breaks down a few of the teams that were in action during the tournament and which players played a key role in getting the win for their team this past week.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.