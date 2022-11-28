‘Tis the season for high school hoops: Lamar Gafford joins Sportsnite with teams to watch

Lamar Gafford breaks down a few of the teams that were in action during the Rapides Parish tournament.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school basketball season is in full swing! The Rapides Parish girls basketball tournament was hosted at Northwood-Lena.

The Gators, who won the 1A State Championship last season, were named the champions of the tournament for the second year in a row, after a hard fought battle with Oak Hill.

Lamar Gafford breaks down a few of the teams that were in action during the tournament and which players played a key role in getting the win for their team this past week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Male suspect.
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Avoyelles' Coach Andy Boone has stepped down from his position.
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
Many scores 14 unanswered in 4th Quarter to advance to 7th straight semifinals
2022 High School Football: Quarterfinals

Latest News

Lamar Gafford joins us in the studio!
Semifinal Preview: Lamar Gafford joins Sportsnite to preview Many
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco...
Saints fall to 49ers 0-13, first time since 2001
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against Texas A&M during the second quarter of an...
No. 5 LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M
NSU 1 Kayla Hampton AB 1 Cierra Taylor
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist