Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a glass store in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

“Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There is evidence on scene that suggests it was a homicide... but due to it being in the early stages of the investigation we’re limited on the information we can release in regards to that.”

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

The Covington Police Department says they are now interviewing two persons of interest. They say they’re not suspects, but they believe they have information that might be useful to the investigation.

School officials with St. Scholastica Academy and St. Peter’s school in the downtown area confirm that both campuses are closed while this active scene is in progress.

“I’ve been on the crime scene, the ATF, Sheriff deputies, the coroner... are all involved,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. “They do have two people of interest and will leave it at that and residents can rest assured we will take care of this.”

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Alexandria traffic circle was searched for a suspect who evaded arrest.
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

Latest News

Thumb
Pineville Lion's Club Tree Lot fundraises for local, statewide efforts
ACLU of Louisiana and partners file amicus brief defending rights of man arrested for Facebook joke
ACLU steps in on RPSO civil case
Candy Canes
Louisiana ranks candy canes as the best Christmas candy
Berry Ave homicide
1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches