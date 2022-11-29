Alexandria pay plan results could be delayed once again

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria city employees have been waiting for nearly a year for pay study results to come back showing if their salaries are up to date with surrounding markets. The pay plan was sent to the council earlier today to try and be approved at tonight’s meeting.

Back in April, the council approved the first market-based pay increase for city employees for the first time in 14 years. All full-time classified employees received a 10 percent pay bump as the pay study was still being conducted. The council and Mayor Jeff Hall had said that once the results were finalized, more pay increases could be in line to be more consistent with surrounding cities.

However, we reached out to members of the city council today that believe the pay plan will not be approved tonight since they have not had enough time to see the results. We were told that a vote is expected to be delayed for at least two weeks.

If it is delayed, the next time this agenda item could come back up for approval would be in two weeks on December 13. That will be the first meeting for Mayor-elect Jacques Roy and newly elected District 4 council member Lizzie Felter, who won those seats during the November Primary Election.

