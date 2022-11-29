Alexandria residents urged to prepare for potential severe weather

(Source: City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The National Weather Service advises that the Alexandria area is at an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. Rapides Parish is currently under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.

City of Alexandria crews have been working to clear drains in anticipation of heavy rain and Alexandria Utility System crews are on standby to respond to power outages. APD is working with the Streets and Traffic departments to be ready to block roads in the event of downed trees or high water.

“All indications are that this could develop into a serious storm, and our city crews are prepared to respond as needed,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “We urge residents to stay off the roads during the storm and to use extreme caution if they have to travel this afternoon or tonight.”

The current forecast indicates the storm may come through in waves, with storms in the afternoon followed by the potential for additional severe weather later in the evening. Current projections estimate the storm threat should dissipate around midnight.

