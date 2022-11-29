APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that happened early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Around 6:50 a.m., APD arrived at The Gun Shop on Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle crashing into the building. The vehicle was identified as a 2017 Infinity Q80 SUV, previously reported as stolen. The suspect drove the vehicle into the business and went inside, stealing several firearms from The Gun Shop.

If you have any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Celna at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

