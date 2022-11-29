On the ballot: Voter ID, commission appointments subject of 3 proposed constitutional amendments

(KALB) - In every parish around the state on Dec. 10, voters will be asked to approve or deny three proposed constitutional amendments.

Proposed Amendment 1:

“Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?”

Proposed constitutional amendment #1 (Act 279) would provide for a change to the language in the state’s constitution to prohibit voting for people who are not U.S. citizens.

The purpose of this change would apply an extra layer to what already exists in the Louisiana state constitution, which requires those who wish to register to vote and cast their ballots in state and municipal elections must be Louisiana citizens.

Essentially, the amendment seeks to close a potential loophole for local elections.

Those who have argued against this amendment say the change would be redundant and that it aims to fix a problem that currently does not exist on the local level.

Proposed Amendment 2:

“Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?”

Proposed constitutional amendment #2 (Act 281) seeks to provide for senate confirmations of commission members belonging to the civil service commission, which oversees the governing of state employees in the civil service system.

Proposed Amendment 3:

Proposed constitutional amendment #3 (Act 280) seeks to provide for senate confirmations of commission members belonging to the state police commission, which oversees the governing of law enforcement employed under the Office of Louisiana State Police.

Currently, six of the seven members that make up both commissions do not go through the state senate confirmation process. They are appointed by the governor.

Both proposed constitutional amendments #2 and #3 would provide that the state senate get the chance to vet and question the qualifications of those appointees. Supporters argue the amendments would provide checks and balances and more public oversight.

Meanwhile, opponents to the amendments say they insert politics into two commissions that by their nature are intended to be apolitical.

For more detailed explanations for each measure on the ballot, take a look at the Public Affairs Research Council’s guide to Fall 2022 proposed constitutional amendments.

