Cenla closures due to severe weather

The Rapides Parish School Board issued the following statement:

“At this moment, we are continuing to monitor the weather. While there are some concerns in other areas, as of now, the forecast for most of Rapides Parish does not warrant any variation to our school day today. If our schools are put under a tornado watch or warning, our staff will take appropriate safety actions. Additionally, if the weather does worsen around dismissal time, we will delay buses for the safety of our students. Additionally, any after school activities will continue as scheduled unless instructed otherwise by the school’s administrative staff and faculty. Any event involving one of our school’s teams, traveling to other parts of the state that are more negatively impacted, will be canceled or postponed. We will continue to monitor the current weather situation and will adjust plans if need be.”

CLOSURES:

Grant Parish Schools closing early Tuesday afternoon

Hidden Grounds in Pineville - Closing at 3:30 p.m.

Natchitoches Parish Schools closing at 1 p.m.

Rapides Parish Libraries closing at 3 p.m.

INFORMATION:

City of Alexandria crews have been working to clear drains in anticipation of heavy rain and Alexandria Utility System crews are on standby to respond to power outages. APD is working with the Streets and Traffic departments to be ready to block roads in the event of downed trees or high water.

“All indications are that this could develop into a serious storm, and our city crews are prepared to respond as needed,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “We urge residents to stay off the roads during the storm and to use extreme caution if they have to travel this afternoon or tonight.”

