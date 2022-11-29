Cenla closures due to severe weather

Severe weather closings and information
Severe weather closings and information(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Check back for the latest updates. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The Rapides Parish School Board issued the following statement:

CLOSURES:

  • Grant Parish Schools closing early Tuesday afternoon
  • Hidden Grounds in Pineville - Closing at 3:30 p.m.
  • Natchitoches Parish Schools closing at 1 p.m.
  • Rapides Parish Libraries closing at 3 p.m.

INFORMATION:

City of Alexandria crews have been working to clear drains in anticipation of heavy rain and Alexandria Utility System crews are on standby to respond to power outages. APD is working with the Streets and Traffic departments to be ready to block roads in the event of downed trees or high water.

“All indications are that this could develop into a serious storm, and our city crews are prepared to respond as needed,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “We urge residents to stay off the roads during the storm and to use extreme caution if they have to travel this afternoon or tonight.”

