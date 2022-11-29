David Anthony Burns sentenced to life in prison for Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Sentence to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence
David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court...
David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court requesting a reduction on his $500,000 bond.(Credit: Family of Courtney Coco and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - David Anthony Burns has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Mary Doggett on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in the Rapides Parish courthouse.

Burns was convicted on Oct. 31, 2022 of killing Coco in October 2004 and then dumping her body in Winnie, Texas. Prosecutors believed she was smothered. Burns was engaged to Coco’s sister, and it’s alleged he was in a relationship with Coco as well.

He was in court on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, for his sentencing, but his attorney argued two motions ahead of it - one for judgement of acquittal, the other for a new trial. Both of them were denied. Louisiana law states a sentence has to happen 24 hours after those motions, unless the defendant waives the wait, which Burns chose not to do.

Since the courtroom was packed with supporters on Monday, victim impact statements from Coco’s family took place instead.

Burns was represented by public defenders Christopher LaCour and Willie Stephens. Assistant District Attorneys Hugo Holland and Johnny Giordano prosecuted for the state.

