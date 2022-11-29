Downtown Covington double homicide suspect is a convicted rapist

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - As the public waits for the results of an autopsy from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, new details surrounding the Downtown Covington double homicide case are coming to light.

The discovery of the bodies came just hours after retired priest Otis Young and St. Peter’s Church assistant Ruth Prats were reported missing. Though no positive IDs of those bodies have been made as of yet, St. Peter’s churchgoers held a prayer vigil Monday (Nov. 28) night for the victims.

Just hours after the bodies were discovered, Covington Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist. Covington police confirmed that Tyson was released from state prison on forcible rape and home invasion charges in August of this year. He was sentenced to 40 years in 1993 and served 31 years of that sentence.

The Covington Police department had scheduled a news conference for Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning to provide more information on this case, but postponed it, awaiting the results of those autopsies, again now being performed in Lacombe.

Pathologists are expected to use dental records as they try and confirm the identities of the two burned homicide victims.

