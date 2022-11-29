FIRST ALERT: Storm system bringing possibility of tornadoes, hail, damaging winds for Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Stay with News Channel 5 and the First Alert Storm Team as we keep you up to date on the latest severe weather threats.

WEATHER THREAT: Central Louisiana is under a 3/5 threat for numerous severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible with large hail, flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. A marginal to slight risk for excessive rainfall is in place, which poses a risk for flash flooding in low-lying areas. Rainfall amounts up to 1″ with higher amounts up to 3″. The severe weather potential ramps up a little after midday and continues throughout the evening.

Severe Weather Risk for Central Louisiana (KALB)

Rainfall outlook (KALB)

Rainfall pattern (KALB)

TUESDAY:

Rain chances will increase Tuesday, along with the chance for severe weather. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast, up to 70%. High temperatures 74-79°. Winds S 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night, we’ll continue to see possible widespread showers and storms (70%.) Low temperatures 48-53°. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to sunny in the afternoon. Due to a cold front moving across Cenla afternoon temperatures fall to the low 50s. High temperatures 61-66°. Winds N 15-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold. Low temperatures 31-36°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High temperatures 55-60°.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures 65-70°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers possible (30%.) High temperatures 71-76°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (10%) is possible. High temperatures 72-77°. Winds S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (10%) is possible. High temperatures 75-80°.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.