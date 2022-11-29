Justin Charles resigns as Menard Head Football Coach

Menard's Justin Charles
Menard's Justin Charles
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After spending three seasons at The Nest, Justin Charles has resigned as Menard’s head football coach.

Coach Charles confirmed the news to News Channel 5 Tuesday morning.

In three seasons, the Menard Eagles were 7-22 overall and 3-8 in 2022 under Coach Charles losing in the first round of the playoffs all three years.

Menard becomes the fourth school from Central Louisiana and the third in District 4-2A that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

Pickering, Avoyelles and Bunkie will all be under new leadership in 2023.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
Severe weather closings and information
Cenla closures due to severe weather
James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Gun Shop burglary
APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen
Recent armed robberies has Alexandria businesses beefing up security

Latest News

LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox talking to the team.
LCU Wildcats Head Coach Drew Maddox named co-coach of the year
LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
Micah Latin’s huge season for LCU earned him defensive player of the year
LSUA Generals' fast start at home pushes them past Southern
Micah Latin's huge season for LCU earned him defensive player of the year