Justin Charles resigns as Menard Head Football Coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After spending three seasons at The Nest, Justin Charles has resigned as Menard’s head football coach.

Coach Charles confirmed the news to News Channel 5 Tuesday morning.

#breaking I just received word that Justin Charles has resigned as the Menard Eagles Head Coach @dylanMD16 @MaryMargaretEl9 — Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) November 29, 2022

In three seasons, the Menard Eagles were 7-22 overall and 3-8 in 2022 under Coach Charles losing in the first round of the playoffs all three years.

Menard becomes the fourth school from Central Louisiana and the third in District 4-2A that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

Pickering, Avoyelles and Bunkie will all be under new leadership in 2023.

