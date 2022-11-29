Justin Charles resigns as Menard Head Football Coach
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After spending three seasons at The Nest, Justin Charles has resigned as Menard’s head football coach.
Coach Charles confirmed the news to News Channel 5 Tuesday morning.
In three seasons, the Menard Eagles were 7-22 overall and 3-8 in 2022 under Coach Charles losing in the first round of the playoffs all three years.
Menard becomes the fourth school from Central Louisiana and the third in District 4-2A that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.
Pickering, Avoyelles and Bunkie will all be under new leadership in 2023.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.