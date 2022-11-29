LCU Wildcats Head Coach Drew Maddox named co-coach of the year

College Football
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After finishing the season on a six-game win streak, LCU Wildcats Head Coach Drew Maddox was named Sonner Athletic Conference co-coach of the year.

Maddox led the Wildcats to a 7-4 season, which was their first winning season since 2014.

They had some impressive wins along the way, including beating ranked opponents like Langston and Texas Wesleyan.

The Wildcats’ offense started to strive during the win streak and averaged 42 points per game.

They also broke the school’s record for rushing yards, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns.

On defense, they barely allowed a touchdown in those games, holding teams to 10 points a game.

The Wildcats and Maddox will look to build off this success heading into the 2023 season.

