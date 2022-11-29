LSUA Generals’ fast start at home pushes them past Southern

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals played Southern in back-to-back games, but they wanted to make sure they played their best game on Monday, beating Southern 95-77.

LSUA came out in the first half shooting the ball well, scoring 43 points and hitting 47 percent of their shots.

On defense, the Generals held Southern to 28 points in the half and the Knights only shot 33.3 percent from the floor.

In the second half, they picked up the pace on the offensive end, and the ball continued to fall through the net as they scored 52 points in the half. Leading the way was Jeremy Richard with 21 points.

They shared the ball pretty well, racking up 16 assists for the game and out-rebounded the Knights 42 to 26.

Next for LSUA, they will head to Texas to open up conference play on Thursday against Huston-Tillotson. Tipoff for the game is at 7 p.m.

