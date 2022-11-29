Micah Latin’s huge season for LCU earned him defensive player of the year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Earning the single-season sack record was just the beginning of Micah Latin’s awards, because on Monday, Nov. 28, he was named defensive player of the year.

Latin led the stingy LCU Wildcat defense in sacks this year with 12 sacks and added 56 tackles, including 23 for loss.

In his final year as a Wildcat, he definitely left his mark for young defensive ends to follow.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.