RPSB District G runoff election to be decided Dec. 10

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The December 10 elections will settle a runoff race between incumbent Keith Breazeale and Wally Fall for the Rapide Parish School Board District G seat.

Breazeale has spent 12 years in the District G seat and was first elected in 2010. He received 33% of the votes in the open primary elections on Nov. 8. He said his experience on the board paired with his business background qualifies him for the position.

“I have a business background, our board is very balanced right now, we have educators on our board and some business people, not that many,” said Breazeale. “The school board runs this year about $400 million, and you have got to know some of those financial concepts so that you can make sound decisions.”

Breazeale said his business knowledge has helped him make board decisions that benefit students and their academic success.

“I understand that it’s the taxpayers’ money that they give us and I’m there just as a steward,” said Breazeale. “I want to make the best decisions for the employees, the students, for the district and utilize the money that the people are entrusting us to spend well. I’ve done that, I’ve done that with as much integrity as we can have.”

Candidate Wally Fall received 49% of the votes in the open primary, almost winning the race outright. Fall is a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. Fall then made a 47-year career as an educator and a coach, spending 17 of those years as the principal of Brame Middle School.

“I think working as a teacher, an administrator and a coach, I’ve done it at all levels,” said Fall. “I’ve taught classes, and as a principal, I’ve been responsible for a huge budget. So, there are a lot of things that go along with that, and I have that experience.”

Fall contended that his experience in the school systems, as well as the Navy, would qualify him to fill the District G seat.

“I think that having done all these things, I know how to fight for something, I’m a veteran, U.S. Navy veteran, the last 15 months were in Vietnam. So, I know what a good fight is, and I don’t run from it. I think all this stuff added together gives me a unique set of qualifications that I’m real comfortable with.”

Both candidates said improving school safety was a major focus for them.

Election day is Saturday, Dec. 10. Early voting continues through Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

