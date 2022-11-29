Sen. Cassidy condemns former president Trump’s meeting with white nationalist and rapper Ye

The former president is being criticized. (Source: CNN/POOL/WPTV/Getty Images/Twitter/America First/Brendan Guttenschwager/Truth Social)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy condemned a recent meeting between former president Donald Trump and Holocaust-denier white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy said in a social media post. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party.”

Trump hosted a dinner last weekend on the third night of his 2024 campaign for president at Mar-a-Lago with Fuentes, who is known across the internet for his openly racist and antisemitic rhetoric and West, who also has said he intends to run again for president in 2024 after major talent agencies and companies cutting ties with him over his own antisemitic rants online.

After the dinner, Trump claimed to not know Fuentes and also claimed that he didn’t know the white nationalist would be in attendance.

Sen. Cassidy, who briefly contemplated a run for Louisiana governor, has continued to distance himself from the former president ever since the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cassidy was one of six Republicans to vote with Democrats in the senate that the impeachment trial was constitutional. His party responded to the vote by censoring him.

Since the midterms, some members of the GOP have shifted away from the former president. Cassidy wasn’t alone in the GOP in condemning the meeting with Fuentes and West.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that Trump should apologize for the meeting and on Saturday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 rival, also denounced antisemitism, without directly referencing the dinner or the president under whom he served.

GOP senators John Thune and Tommy Tuberville also issued statements suggesting that Trump should apologize.

